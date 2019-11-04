In the early days of Dodge City, daily home life household chores were definitely not conducted in a haphazard or spontaneous manner.

Life may have been simpler back then, but life was not easy.

For example, people didn't do laundry based on having a full laundry basket - there wasn't a convenient machine to toss clothes into at one's whim.

In order to get the chores done during the daylight hours, homemakers had to follow a strict schedule.

Women, with the help of the children, were the ones who ended up following this strict schedule.

Monday was wash day. Housewives then ironed this freshly cleaned laundry on Tuesday.

Any discoveries of clothing which needed repairs were addressed on Wednesday, which was reserved for mending and sewing.

Thursday was the day to do unexpected tasks such as grinding coffee, sharpening knives or making soap. It was also the day for doing seasonal work like gardening.

On Friday the house got a general cleaning.

Saturday was for baking and a once weekly bath, whether one needed or not. Everybody used the same small tub.

Since there was no indoor plumbing or a hot-water heater, everybody shared the same water. The cleanest person would bathe first and the dirtiest last.

Sunday was a day of rest. The family would go to church and have a big meal – much of which was prepared the day before.

Quite often special guests shared in the Sunday dinner. Sunday might be one of the few times the "front door" was entered, which in large homes was rarely used.

Businessmen sometimes came in through a side door directly into a front office or parlor. Friends and family usually came to the back door into the kitchen.

The front door was reserved for special occasions or "official" visits, such as by the pastor.

Children did not have free run of the home. Except in the performance of chores or during family gatherings, they were required to be in the kitchen, their bedrooms or outside.

Children did not go into other rooms such as the parlor or dining room unsupervised.

Prominent families, such as those of Richard "Colonel Jack" Hardesty, were among the strictest when it came to indoor etiquette and following schedules.