A Salina man was arrested after being involved in a shooting Sunday and two domestic incidents in the past two weeks.

Salina police said they received a call Friday to 113 N. Clark St. about two past domestic incidents.

A 22-year-old woman told police that at 9 p.m. Oct. 25, Jermaine Thomas, 37, of Salina, kicked in the back door at her residence, threw her on the ground and began strangling her, leaving injuries to her neck.

The woman said Thomas came back to the residence about 11 p.m. Oct. 31 and was peeking through the window and telling her he would damage her vehicle. He then tried to kick in the door again, damaging it further.

The woman tried to keep Thomas out, but he pushed her and she fell into a Power Wheels car. He also scratched the bridge of her nose near her right eye. She was able to leave the house about 8 a.m. Friday, and on her return to the house she discovered three cellphones and a flat screen TV missing, valued at $1,250 total. Damage to the door was estimated to be $200.

From these incidents, Thomas was arrested in connected with one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count domestic battery, two counts of intimidation of a witness, two counts of damage to property and one count of theft.

In a separate incident at 3 p.m Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Montrose Street for a person who had been shot. Deric Bell, 28, had a single gunshot wound to the lower right side of his back.

Bell had been driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with Eric Enslow, 34, of Salina, in the passenger seat and Thomas in the rear seat, police said.

When the truck was near the intersection of S. Clark Street and Armory Road, Thomas pulled out what was described as a large gun and shot Bell, police said. Bell left the vehicle while it was still rolling and ran. When the vehicle came to a stop after hitting a curb, Thomas pointed the gun at Enslow and demanded money, authorities said. Enslow gave it to him, and Thomas left the vehicle and ran.

Bell was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday police were sent to the 100 block of W. Beloit Avenue to a woman with a bat in her house. Police determined the house was one where Thomas might be, and when officers arrived, the woman told them he was there.

The SWAT team was called, but a detective spoke on the phone with Thomas for about 30 minutes and he came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Thomas was arrested for the Sunday incident in connection with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated battery and for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say more charges are possible.