In honor of military veterans on Veterans Day, Manor of the Plains in Dodge City will be holding a Saluting Our Heroes social from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

According to Manor of the Plains, the social is held to honor and recognize the men and women of the armed forces along with their families.

Cherry and blueberry pie and vanilla ice cream will be served, as well as coffee, tea and water.

To RSVP, contact Kurt Lampe by Nov. 7 at 620-225-1928 or by email at klampe@pmma.org.

Reservations are required as space is limited.

