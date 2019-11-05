For the Avenue of Flags Veterans Day Ceremony, Dodge City will be honoring local veteran Robert "Bob" Hughes Jr., a man largely responsible for the Avenue of Flags at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City.

Dodge City Mayor Brian Delzeit read a proclamation Monday evening during the Dodge City Commission meeting proclaiming Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, as Robert L. "Bob" Hughes Jr. Day.

"In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, later to be known as Veterans Day," Delzeit said of the proclamation. "Veterans Day is the day where tribute is given to all American veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime and whereas, Robert L. 'Bob' Hughes Jr. from Dodge City, spent half of his two-year Marine service in the jungles of Vietnam and earned a private pilot’s license and served as a Lieutenant Major in the Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol."

In 1978, Hughes along with other veterans organizations organized the Avenue of Flags.

Hughes was elected chairman of the Avenue of Flags in 1992 and served until his death on July 10, 2019.

"The Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies conducted by the Avenue of Flags at Dodge City’s Maple Grove Cemetery require substantial organization and funding and Bob Hughes provided leadership in creating a collaborative relationship among the VFW, GI Forum, American Legion, City of Dodge City, Boy Scouts, and the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas to install and maintain the magnificent Avenue of Flags display," Delzeit said. "In recognition for his inspiring patriotism and service to the United States, Kansas, and Dodge City, the Avenue of Flags will honor Bob Hughes during the Veterans Day ceremonies and with gratitude for his inspiring patriotism and service to others, the city of Dodge City extends profound appreciation to Robert L. 'Bob' Hughes Jr, with commitment to preserving and honoring his proud legacy for generations to come."

As part of the Veterans Day Ceremony at Maple Grove, proclamations will be read from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Delzeit as well as the laying of the wreaths by auxiliaries from the GI Forum, American Legion, the honoring of the Unknown Soldier, and the Vietnam Memorial.

The three-volley salute and Taps will be performed by the VFW Post No. 1714 Honor Guard.

