A former Leavenworth police officer who is accused of manslaughter is arguing the case against him should be dismissed because he acted in self defense, according to court documents.

A former Leavenworth police officer who is accused of manslaughter is arguing the case against him should be dismissed because he acted in self defense, according to court documents.

Matthew R. Harrington, 26, is arguing he is immune from prosecution under state law. A hearing was held Thursday in Leavenworth County District Court on his motion for self-defense immunity.

The judge has not yet issued a decision, according to court records.

Harrington, who is free on bond, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from a July 11, 2017, shooting in Leavenworth that resulted in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr.

The incident occurred while Harrington was on duty as a Leavenworth police officer. He later was fired from the Leavenworth Police Department.

Testimony was given during last week’s hearing. Attorneys were given 21 days to submit additional memorandums regarding the motion, according to court records.

It is unclear when the judge may issue a ruling after the parties have submitted their memorandums.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR