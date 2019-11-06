CRETE, Neb. — The Bethel College men’s basketball team downed Doane University 86-79 Tuesday in non-conference play in Crete.

Garrett White led the Bethel offense with 27 points. Poe Bryant scored 20 points. Jaylon Scott scored 15 points with 12 rebounds. Terrell Marshall scored 11 points.

Doane, 0-5, was led by Jaxon Harre with 16 points, Fahad Tarjali with 15, Miguel Lopez with 13 and Antony Laravie with 11.

Bethel hit 31 of 62 from the field, including 12 of 35 3-pointers. Doane was 32 of 68 shooting, five of 19 from long range.

Bethel led by as many as nine in the first half. Doane was able to tie the game with 3:15 left in the half. Harre hit a pair of free throws with no time remaining in the half to get Doane within one, 44-43.

Bethel opened the second half on a 14-6 run. Doane came no closer than eight points down the stretch.

Bethel is 4-0 and heads to Fort Worth this weekend for the Texas Wesleyan Classic. Bethel takes on Texas Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Friday and Oklahoma City University at 1 p.m. Saturday.

BETHEL (4-0) — Poe Bryant 9-13 0-2 20, Dakota Foster 2-6 2-4 7, Terrell Marshall 4-6 2-4 11, Miki Zewge 0-2 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 6-15 1-2 15, Greg White 0-1 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd II 0-1 3-4 3, Garrett White 10-16 1-3 27, Scott Garriga 0-0 3-4 3, Kylon Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Neely 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 31-62 12-23 86.

DOANE (0-5) — Tyler Sullivan 1-3 0-1 2, Isiah Sykes 4-6 0-0 9, Anthony Laravie 4-10 2-2 11, Chukwudi Onwumere 2-3 2-2 6, Zach Witters 0-4 0-0 0, Garran Pauli 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Burt 2-7 1-4 7, Jaxon Harre 6-8 3-5 16, Miguel Lopez 6-19 1-2 13, Joe Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Fahad Tarjali 7-7 1-1 15. Totals 32-68 10-17 79.

Bethel;44;42;—86

Doane;42;37;—79

Total fouls — BC 17, DU 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 12-35 (P.Bryant 2-5, Foster 1-5, Marshall 1-2, Zewge 0-2, Scott 2-7, Gr.White 0-1, Byrd II 0-1, Ga.White 6-10, K.Bryant 0-1, Neely 0-1), DU 5-19 (Sykes 1-3, Laravie 1-5, Witters 0-2, Burt 2-5, Harre 1-1, Lopez 0-3). Rebounds — BC 38 (Scott 12), DU 40 (Lopez 9, Tarjali 9). Assists — BC 14 (Marshall 6), DU 7 (Sykes 2). Turnovers — BC 11 (P.Bryant 3), DU 13 (Lopez 3, Sykes 3, Laravie 3). Blocked shots — BC 2 (P.Bryant 1, Marshall 1), DU 0. Steals — BC 9 (P.Bryant 4), DU 4 (Sykes 2). Attendance — 175.