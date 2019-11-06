Friends of the Zoo recently received a check for $3,535 presented by Victory Electric.

The funds come from the Co-ops Care Charity Golf Tournament co-hosted by Victory Electric and Wheatland Electric.

"Giving back to the community is what cooperatives do," said Jerri Whitley, Victory Electric vice president of communications. "We couldn’t be more happy to be a part of helping build and support strong and healthy communities for our members."

The Wright Park Zoo is undergoing a revitalization project to create an environment for the animals in the zoo’s care, updating habitats, and educating the community with unique experiences with funds being raised for the project by Friends of the Wright Park Zoo among other groups and organizations.

It is estimated that Wright Park Zoo receives 60,000 visitors a year with city officials stating that once the revitalization project is completed, the number of visitors should double, if not receive more from outside the area and state.

Wright Park Zoo is home to nearly 126 animals and about 30 species from nearly every continent on earth.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better first year of hosting a joint cooperative charity golf tournament," said Kyndell Penick, Victory Electric manager of key accounts. "We had approximately 29 teams and many great sponsors who made the event a huge success.

"Victory Electric looks forward to hosting this tournament again in the future and having the opportunity to support other local causes."

