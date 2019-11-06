First-time politician Joseph Nuci Jr. said he felt inspired after winning a seat on the Dodge City Commission on Election Day.

A total of 4,275 voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's city commission election.

Incumbents Rick Sowers and Kent Smoll led with 1,056 votes and 1,006 votes, respectively. Nuci came in third with 804 votes. Adam Hessman trailed Nuci with 738 votes. Morris Reeves got 671 votes.

Nuci, who owns Real Estate Professionals with his wife, Tasha, also threw his hat in the running for a spot on the USD 443 board of education but lost.

"I’m glad I didn’t have to make a choice between the two," Nuci said. "I never thought I could do anything like this so I feel very inspired to be a part of this."

In regards to his priorities once he takes office, Nuci said, "I would like to have better budgets, better streets and more efficient use of the money we’re spending now."

This re-election marks Commissioner Rick Sowers’ fourth term in office. He welcomed first-timer Nuci with some words of wisdom and warning.

"There’s a tremendous learning curve," Sowers said. "It took me a whole year to get my feet on the ground and to understand how the city commission works."

Sowers said the next big challenge for the city commission is appointing someone to replace city manager Cherise Tieben, who announced her plans to retire earlier this year. Tieben has served the city as manager since 2014.

Nuci will replace Commissioner Jan Scoggins when her term expires in January. Scoggins did not run for re-election.