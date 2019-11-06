Traci Rankin, Ryan Ausmus, James Lewis-Gonzales and Jeff Hiers will remain in their seats on the Board of Education for Dodge City USD 443.

Rankin led with 1,476 votes out of a total of 5,035 cast, according to election results from the Ford County Clerk’s Office. This will be her sixth year serving a student body of nearly 7,000 children.

"Honestly, I’m humbled to get re-elected," Rankin said.

Ausmus, too, was excited to be re-elected to his third term on the board. He said he is looking forward to continuing to serve the community.

Two-year school board veteran Jamey Lewis-Gonzales said, "I’m excited all four of us got re-elected. We will continue to move forward toward the horizon and finish a lot of different projects we’ve started."