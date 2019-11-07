The annual Boo at the Zoo in Dodge City raised funds for the Friends of Wright Park Zoo organization over the Halloween holiday.

According to Friends of Wright Park Zoo in a news release, the event brought close to 1,500 attendees with funding going toward the animals and zoo facility.

Along with trick or treaters getting as much candy as they could, the event also had contests at 20 different stations in the zoo.

In booth decoration, Arrowhead West Inc. took home first place, followed by Carnegie Center for the Arts and the Dodge City High School Art Club.

A certificate framed in quills from zoo porcupines was awarded.

With this year's success, the group is already looking to next year.

"The Friends board is talking about a few other events, some will be for adults only, others for kids and adults," said Friends of Wright Park Zoo board president Jill Ewy in a news release.

Wright Park Zoo plans for expansion continue with zoo redesign the next step in the phase, according to city officials, with funding for the redesign underway.

Friends of the Zoo will be working closely with the city throughout the process.

"We help support the zoo by providing additional educational activities," said Friends of the Zoo treasurer Dave Linsenmeyer in a statement.

One such activity is teaching children at the Dodge City Days’ Kidfest that the kibble provided to the water fowl at the pond is nutritionally better than feeding them bread.

Friends of Wright Park Zoo is comprised of an elected board that includes Ewy and Linsenmeyer, as well as vice president Krista Amaro, secretary Jennifer Waldron and contracted zoo veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Wipf.

If anyone is interested in joining Friends of Wright Park Zoo, contact Ewy at jillatfwpzoo@gmail.com.

"Simply volunteering time on fall and spring clean up days or helping to water plants during the summer is another great way to help," said Ewy.

Linsenmeyer added, "People can help the zoo by speaking with their elected officials and letting them know they enjoy the zoo. And by communicating with the zoo employees or friends of the zoo about compliments and suggestions."

Members of Friends of Wright Park Zoo will be able to receive a discount card for area businesses and restaurants in exchange for the membership fee.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/friendsofwrightparkzoo/.

