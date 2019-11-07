On Tuesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation released the 2018 Kansas Domestic Violence, Stalking and Rape Report for the state of Kansas.

According to the KBI, the report compiles data on domestic violence, rape, stalking, sodomy and sexual battery incidents reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies across the state.

According to the report, only those reported by victims to law enforcement were counted.

For the state of Kansas the report showed 24,066 domestic violence incidents in the state, which is a 6% increase in reported domestic violence incidents.

The data show that every 21 minutes and 50 seconds a domestic violence incident was reported, and every 43 minutes and 48 seconds a domestic violence arrest occurred.

Among the domestic violence reports, 37 homicides occurred from a domestic violence incident in 2018, which is one less than took place in 2017.

In 2018, 146 total homicides were reported and 25.3% of those were domestic violence related.

In Ford County and Dodge City, there were 301 total domestic violence incidents reported and 273 domestic violence arrests in 2018.

Fourteen of those arrests were dual arrests of the parties involved, making the arrest percentage 86%.

In 2017 in Ford County and Dodge City, there were 373 reported domestic violence incidents with 349 arrests and 28 dual arrests with an arrest percentage of 86.1%.

The KBI report showed 1,349 rapes were reported to law enforcement in Kansas in 2018, an increase of 8.9% from 2017.

The data show that in Kansas, a rape is reported every six hours and 29 minutes.

Among the rape cases reported, the suspect was known to the victim 81.1% of the time.

In Ford County and Dodge City, in 2017 there were nine incidents of rape reported in 2017 and 11 reported in 2018.

Of the nine rape incidents reported in 2017, four led to an arrest while eight arrests occurred from the 11 reported rapes in 2018.

For the complete 2018 report, and reports of previous years, visit www.accesskansas.org/kbi/stats/stats_dvrape.shtml.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.