WICHITA — The Kansas Health Foundation recently awarded close to $1.6 million to 70 Kansas nonprofit or government organizations through its Impact and Capacity Grants program.

Among those who received grants were Interfaith Housing & Community Services and National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas in Dodge City.

According to KHF, the grants are for health-improvement projects and organizational capacity building.

"These grants are intended to allow organizations to better address the health needs of vulnerable populations based on factors that influence health outcomes including race/ethnicity, income, geography and educational level," said KHF interim president and CEO Michael Lennen in a news release. "We very much hope they have significant positive health impacts across the state."

The grant to Interfaith Housing & Community Services in Dodge City was in the amount of $25,000 and is a capacity building grant.

According to KHF, the grant is to purchase and implement updated server capabilities to increase client access, improve efficiency and expand services to low-income Kansans, specifically those in southern and western rural Kansas.

Interfaith Housing Services, according to their website, develops, promotes and implements programs assisting people of low to moderate income to meet their housing needs.

The grant to NAMI Kansas was for $25,000 and was also a capacity building grant that will be used to hire two quarter-time Affiliate Development Specialists in Dodge City and Hays and to expand availability and capacity of NAMI Kansas programs and mental health support in northwest and southwest Kansas, according to KHF.

