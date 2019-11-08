In anticipation of calving season, KSU ASI and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools beginning in November and finishing up in January.

The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. A.J. Tarpoff, K-State extension beef veterinarian, explains the goals of the event are to increase knowledge, practical skills and the number of live calves born if they need assistance.

The schools will also share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow and how those times may be different when dealing with young heifers. Presenters will also demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.

"Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season," Tarpoff adds. "We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well. It's an excellent program regardless of experience level."

Several of the meetings will also cover topics such as body condition scoring (BCS) cows, colostrum management, and animal health product storage and handling.

Meetings scheduled include:

• Tuesday, Nov. 19, 5:30 p.m., Morris County Fairgrounds Community Building, Council Grove, Kansas; RSVP to Flint Hills Extension District at 785-767-5136. Or email Shannon Ney at spn@ksu.edu

• Tuesday, Dec. 10, evening, Alfalfa County Fairgrounds, Cherokee, Oklahoma; RSVP to Barber County Extension Office at 620-886-3971. Or email Justin Goodno at jgoodno@ksu.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 9, evening, Edwards County Fair Building, Kinsley, Kansas; RSVP to Edwards County Extension Office at 620-659-2149. Or email Martin Gleason at mgleason@ksu.edu

• Tuesday, Jan. 14, evening, Franklin County Fairgrounds- Celebration Hall, Ottawa, Kansas; RSVP to Marais des Cygnes District Extension Office at 913-294-4306. Or email Katelyn Barthol at kbarth25@k-state.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 16, midday, Lane County Fair Building, Dighton, Kansas; RSVP to Walnut Creek District Extension Office at 785-222-2710. Or email Jared Petersilie at jaredp11@ksu.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 16, Trego County Fairgrounds, Commercial Building, Wakeeney, Kansas; RSVP to Golden Prairie District Extension Office at 785-743-6361. Or email Clint Bain at bainc@ksu.edu

• Thursday, Jan. 23, KSU Polytechnic College Center, Salina, Kansas; RSVP to Central Kansas District Extension Office at (785) 309-5850. Or email Cade Rensink at crensink@ksu.edu