For the second year in Dodge City, National Beef will be honoring its 69 military veteran employees with a steak dinner on Veterans Day.

As part of a company-wide honor, National Beef will also be making a donation of $50 in honor of each of its employees who are veterans to Mission 22, an organization working to end veteran suicide through awareness and treatment.

The honor was originally a local initiative in Pennsylvania before being adopted throughout all of National Beef in 2018.

"As a National Beef employee and combat veteran, it’s rewarding to work for a company that understands the issues faced by fellow service members," Ward Allen Jr., a Marine Corps veteran with three military tours and a supervisor at National Beef Leathers in St. Joseph, Mo., said in a news release. "The recognition of the service of National Beef employees who’ve served our country, as well as the donation to the important work of Mission 22, brings awareness to an important cause.

"I hope it also reduces stigma and encourages more treatment for those in need."

Public relations director for Mission 22 Diane McCall added, "National Beef continues to be a supportive partner, providing a life-saving gift of more than $13,000 to the men and women served by Mission 22.

"Post-traumatic stress treatment is a huge need for veterans, and the donation from National Beef in honor of its employees helps us meet that need."

The military veteran employees will be presented with a Mission 22 commemorative coffee mug as well as fly the Mission 22 flag on Monday.

