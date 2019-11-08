The City of Dodge City offices will be closed in recognition of the Veterans Day holiday on Monday, Nov. 11.

All offices at City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed on Monday.

Public Transportation will not be running the buses on Monday.

Sanitation collection normally scheduled for Monday day will be serviced on Tuesday.

Residents are asked to have polycarts placed at the curb by 7 a.m.

The recycling center will be open Saturday, Nov. 9.

The recycle bins at the Civic Center and recycle center are available at all times for drop-off.