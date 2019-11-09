All-HOPL

volleyball

Below is the All-Heart of the Plains League volleyball team as selected by the league coaches:

First team

Sam Dark, jr., Attica

Kayleigh Rausch, jr., Attica

Jaci Howell, jr., Attica

Alexis Zehr, sr., Burrton

Lindsey Kaufman, sr., Hutchinson Central Christian

Jennifer Hagen, sr., Hutchinson Central Christian

Maddie Bowman, jr., Hutchinson Central Christian

Holly DeWeese, sr., Cunningham

Hunter McGuire, sr., Cunningham

Maddison Panek, jr., Cunningham

Tori Poe, sr., Norwich

Aubrey Young, so., Pretty Prairie

Grace Hendrickson, jr., Pretty Prairie

Kailey Hamm, sr., Skyline

Nora Gugelmeyer, jr., South Barber

Emily Green, jr., Stafford

Honorable mention

Morgan Meyers, jr., Cunningham

Eva Schwertfeger, jr., Fairfield

Jonah Harbaugh, so., Pretty Prairie

Thunder strikes

Oilers

WICHITA — Chris Crane scored two goals to lead the Wichita Thunder to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers Friday in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stefan Fournier added a goal. Jack Combs and Patrik Parkkonen each had two assists.

Josh Wesley scored for Tulsa with assists from Adam Pleskach and Jared Thomas.

Mitch Gillam had 36 saves for Wichita. Evan Fitzpatrick had 17 saves for Tulsa.

Tulsa is 5-8-1-0. Wichita is 6-2-3-0. The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.