Menard family donates $500,000 to OU

Ottawa University’s Gwartney Institute, an educational and research arm of the Angell Snyder School of Business, has received a $500,000 grant from the Menard Family, founders of the midwestern home improvement store chain.

The grant will help support the institute’s mission to create a unique scholarly environment for the examination and study of economic freedom and social justice and their role in the advancement of human flourishing.

The university will establish a new Gwartney Institute professorship — the Menard Family Professor of Philosophy & Ethics — and expand Menard Family Programs housed in the institute. Dr. Russ McCullough, founder and director of the Gwartney Institute, stated that having a philosophy professor within the institute will position the university to offer more students the opportunity to engage with philosophical principles that tie into the institutions that comprise the complex landscape of economics.

Stolen motorcycle found after traffic stop, pursuit

PITTSBURG — What started as a traffic stop ended in the discovery of a missing motorcycle and drugs.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a law enforcement officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle for an observed moving violation in the 2800 block of N. Michigan St.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was later identified as 29-year-old Jasan C. Mordica, of Webb City, Missouri, allegedly failed to stop for the officer and began to flee from them, which initiated a brief vehicle pursuit heading northbound on Michigan St., the release said.

During the pursuit, Mordica attempted to turn off of Michigan St. onto E. 31St St., at which point he lost control of the motorcycle, which fell over. Mordica then began to flee from the officer on foot, but stopped when the officer gave him verbal commands to do so, the release said.

Mordica then attempted to pull something from one of his pants pockets, causing the officer to deploy their Taser device.

Mordica was arrested for felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. Mordica is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.