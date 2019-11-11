If you have never seen a sea lion up close, this week will be your chance as Sea Lion Splash comes to the Western State Bank Expo Center from Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 21.

According to the expo center, the Sea Lion Splash will hold three shows a day starting Tuesday with shows at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and running through Wednesday, Nov. 20.

On Thursday, Nov. 21 there will be two shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cash-only tickets will be $2 at the door; children 3 and under will be admitted free of charge.

There will be photo opportunities available for a fee as well as other activities before and after the shows.

Doors open an hour early.

