The Dodge City Days festival will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2020, and a contest is being held to design the logo.

According to the Dodge City Days Committee, the logo will be used for the Dodge City Days festival on the official Dodge City Days lapel pins, T-shirts, festival guide, social media, promotional material, merchandise and other possible mediums.

"The Dodge City Days Committee thought creating a logo design contest would allow the community to create a special logo for this year’s 60th anniversary celebration," said Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce events director Joni Wittman. "The Dodge City Days Festival holds special memories for so many in our community and surrounding areas and we are excited to see what everyone creates.

"I believe a variation of this sort of contest has been done in the past."

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

After the submissions, the Dodge City Days Committee will select three designs that will be voted on in a poll by the community.

The winning design will receive $100, two T-shirts with the new Dodge City Days logo and two lapel pins.

Visit www.dodgecitydays.org/2020-logo-contest.html for the full guidelines and entry form to enter the contest.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com