On Nov. 11, Americans note Veterans Day as a time to thank and recognize service men and women for their sacrifice and service to the United States. In Hutchinson, many veterans share their stories as a means of understanding and learning about their experiences.

Ivan ‘Sam’ Huston

Ivan "Sam" Huston, 87, grew up in Abilene. His father, a farmer, attended high school with Dwight D. Eisenhower. Since his youth, Huston was proud of his country. When he moved to Hutchinson to go to college, Huston joined the U.S. Navy Reserve. A few years later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army.

Huston trained at Fort Riley. After training, he was stationed in the air defense unit in New Jersey. He was active duty until June 1955. Then he came back to Kansas, began a job with the U.S. Postal Service and joined the U.S. Army Reserves, eventually serving 35 years with the military and 33 with the Postal Service.

“I enjoyed it,” Huston said. “Back then we used 90-millimeter aircraft guns. Now they use missiles. It was kind of old-fashioned by today’s standards.”

Huston is thankful for his time in the military. In 2017, he went to Washington, D.C., with the Kansas Honor Flight.

“It was a good character development,” he said. “It made you realize what the world was all about.”

Eddie Pina

Eddie Pina, 84, served in the Korean War as well as doing two tours in Vietnam. This first-generation American enlisted in the U.S. Army before he graduated from Hutchinson High School. He became a part of the U. S. Army Special Forces — he was a Green Beret, a Reconnaissance Commando and a paratrooper, having jumped more than 105 times.

Pina received many badges and did several tours during the Cold War, as well. He said the Army was his life. When he retired in 1972, he was an E7 1st Sargent.

Now living in South Dakota, Pina married a woman from the Hunkpapa Tribe and learned about Native American traditions. Recently, Chief Arvol Looking Horse of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Nations presented him with the esteemed Eagle Red Feather for his service. Pina is able to stand honor guard when a veteran or Native American dies.

“The reason I survived both the Vietnam War and the Korean War was the umbrella of prayer from Guadalupe Pina (his mother),” Pina said.

Although she didn’t write often, as she was raising his eight brothers and sisters, Pina knew his mother, a native of Mexico, was often on her knees praying for his safety. “I believe strongly in prayer because I had a lot of close calls. You’ve got bombs and bullets coming at you from all over.”

Pina said he would never forget Hutchinson. He spoke about the city he grew up in all around the world — from Germany to Korea to Vietnam.

“My cousin and I wanted to fight in the war for our country,” Pina said. “My friends call me the ultimate warrior.”

Larry Young Jr.

Anton Lawrence "Larry" Young Jr., 84, was on active duty for the U.S. Navy and was a part of the Naval Air Force from 1954-57. His land-based squadron detached to various aircraft carriers on the East Coast. Before then, he was in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Being a part of the military runs in Young’s family. Young’s father, Anton Lawrence Young Sr., served with the Scottish Brigade in France before the U.S. entered World War I. Once the U.S. entered the war, he fought for the U.S. Army. Young’s brother, Robert Kruger, fought during World War II.

“I am very proud of him (his brother),” Young said. “He landed on D-day on Omaha Beach.”

After serving in the Navy, Young went on to become an optometrist in Hutchinson.

“It (the military) gave me an opportunity to mature,” Young said. “It helped me make a decision of what I wanted to do.”

At the end of October, Young went on the Kansas Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.