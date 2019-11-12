Five fine cowboys were honored Saturday night at an induction ceremony for the Boot Hill Museum’s Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Dodge City Marshal Brent Harris, Ashland resident Jim Arnold and Gardner native Will Lowe were awarded the cowboy entertainer, working cowboy and rodeo cowboy of 2019, respectively.

Norman Lee Giles (July 8, 1924- Dec. 20, 2010), of the Giles Ranch in Clark County, was posthumously awarded the rancher/cattleman award.

David V. Williams (Sept. 28, 1924-Jan. 17, 1998), of Caldwell, was also posthumously awarded the cowboy historian award.

Family members of both received the handsome trophies on behalf of their late great relatives.

These men were nominated because they personified the cowboy ideals of integrity, honesty, and self-sufficiency, as well as for their achievements of statewide historic significance.

“There’s more to being a cowboy than just knowing about cattle and horses,” Harris said from the podium as he accepted his award.

Harris recited the cowboy code for all those present to hear:

1. Live each day with courage.

2. Take pride in your work.

3. Always finish what you start.

4. Do what has to be done.

5. Be tough, but fair.

6. When you make a promise, keep it.

7. Ride for the brand.

8. Talk less and say more.

9. Remember that some things aren’t for sale.

10. Know where to draw the line.

A total of 94 cowboys and cowgirls have been inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and any organization or individual may nominate a qualified person for consideration.

For more information, visit www.boothill.org or call 620-227-8188 or email info@boothill.org.

