The week of Nov. 18-25 at First Southern Baptist Church in Dodge City, 3106 N. 14th Ave., will hold National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts.

Local residents will be partnering with The Samaritan’s Purse project to deliver gifts to children in need worldwide.

According to a news release from Operation Christmas Child, Dodge City residents will join more than 150,000 U.S. volunteers, including families, churches and other groups, to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind.

The goal this year for Samaritan’s Purse is to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children.

The operating hours for Operation Christmas Child at the church will be:

• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18

• 9 to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19

• 9 to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20

• 9 to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

• 9 to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

• 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24

• 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25

According to the news release, Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes since 1993 to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 816-622-8316 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

To fill out a gift shoebox online, visit samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender. A donation of $9 per shoebox gift can be made with a "Follow Your Box" option along with a tracking label to see its destination.

The online shoebox also has an option of adding a photo and personal note to the recipient.

