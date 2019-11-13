The Dodge City High School debate team was able to take top honors at the Cowbell Classic on Saturday in Nickerson, where it won 14 of 20 rounds.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, the championship run was just half of a highly successful day of debating for the DCHS squad.

The win also marked the first time a DCHS debate team won the championship at the Nickerson tournament.

Senior Rileigh Heeke made her season debut in the Open Division with her partner, junior Hever Arjon, who together posted a 5-0 ledger to secure first place in their division.

Ray said that each debater had only eight speaker points in the five rounds of the meet.

The team of Camillah Khan and Angelica Plata hit a 4-1 mark to claim the runner-up spot in the novice division, while varsity teammates Guadalupe Hipolito and Mariela Lopez went 3-2 on the day, and Deymi Martinez and Vanessa Rivera went 2-3.

“We began the day losing three out of four matches in the opening round,” said Ray. “So I was thinking a championship might not be in the cards for us.

"The kids on this team give a great effort in every single round, though, so they are never really out of the hunt.”

Meanwhile in Wichita, a group of three Demon pairs competed in the Maize South Debate Tournament that also ran on Saturday.

According to Ray, the three pairs posted a combined 11-4 mark, earning them third place among the 15 schools involved.

Sophomores Maria Cruz and Joel Soto ended the day at 3-2 in the Open Division, but earned seventh place on the strength of their speaker points.

In the Novice Division, the teams of Hazel Carrillo and Alexandra Morales and Charlee Bitler and Yareli Lopes earned 4-1 records to finish 10th and 11th, respectively, among the 32 teams entered.

“I was really proud of all of our debaters today,” Ray said. "It’s very rewarding to see a group of young and inexperienced debaters like we took Saturday do that well against Wichita-area schools.”

In the lead up to Thanksgiving break, the Demon debate team will head out to two tournaments this weekend. As a team, it will go to McPherson for the “Holy Cow” Invitational, while four other pairs will travel to Buhler to compete in the Crusader Classic.

