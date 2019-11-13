LANGDON - The Fairfield USD 310 school board Monday night approved a compromise to end a stalemate on acceptance of a bench that would have honored two graduates connected to the Class of 1988, including a soldier who died by suicide.

The school board will accept the bench expected to be given by the Class of 1988. The plaque or two plaques that will be installed near the outdoor bench will honor all Fairfield graduates who died while serving in the military or law enforcement, or while in a firefighting of EMS unit.

The first graduates from a consolidated Fairfield in western Reno County graduated in the 1960-61 school year. As of Monday, Superintendent Betsy McKinney said she knew of seven graduates who died while serving: Christina Schoenecker, Class of 2010; David Melton, Class of 1988; Ronald Knoefel, Class of 1981; Conroy O’Brien, Class of 1970; Edwin King, Class of 1969; and Robert Tucker, Class of 1968.

McKinney said there were a couple more names that might be turned in. She encouraged anyone who knew of a graduate who died while serving to contact the school district.

The vote for the compromise presented by McKinney was 6-1, with Steven Westfahl voting no.

The two graduates who would have been honored in the Class of 1988's original plan for their gift bench were Melton, a member of that class who was killed while working as a Kansas City, Kansas, police captain, and Schoenecker, whose parents were in the Class of 1988 and was a member of the military serving in Iraq and who committed suicide. Their names still will appear on the plaques.

Schoenecker's mother, Amy Allbright, did not comment during the board meeting. Afterward, she said she was glad they accepted the bench. She said the fundraising effort for the bench will be opened up for donations from the Class of 1988.

The metal bench, with patriotic symbols, and the plaque “honoring those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice” will be placed near the flagpole in front of the school

In October, the board conducted their meeting in the auditorium because of the crowd turnout. People told the board that how someone died should not be considered. The board tabled the issue until November.

On Monday night, Karen Schoenhoff, whose father, husband, and son have all served or are serving in the military, urged the school board to consider some kind of education for students about the U.S. military. She also asked the district to take better care of its flags.

Further, Schoenhoff said, the body language at the last board meeting made it appear as if it was the board against the people. The board was looking down from the stage on the audience and with the tops open on their laptops, that was a barrier between the board and the people, Schoenhoff said.