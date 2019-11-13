Four marketing grants were recently awarded by the Convention and Visitors Bureau for projects promoting Dodge City attractions and events.

According to the CVB, a total of $7,000 in grants were awarded to be used for promotions that include radio, television, social media, print media and other marketing efforts.

The grant recipients were:

• Crop Quest for the Grower Focus 2020 conference.

• Western State Bank Expo for Sea Lion Splash.

• Rocking M Media for Winter EXPO 2020.

• Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation for the Rural and Independent Innovators Conference.

A Grant Selection Committee of volunteer members of the Dodge City community reviewed and approved the grants.

Beginning in February 2014, the marketing grant was started to work in tandem with the other locally offered grants through festivals, The Mariah Fund and Why Not Dodge?.

According to the CVB, grants can cover 80% of the marketing costs, up to $2,000 per project, and can be awarded prior to the completion of the project with follow-up reporting due after the project is complete.

The next grant cycle will occur in spring 2020.

Part of the requirements for the grant is the use of the “Get the Heck into Dodge” logo, or otherwise recognizing the source of the funding in the marketing project.

Previous grants that have been awarded total $104,000, with an estimated economic impact of $1.9 million, the CVB said in a news release.

Past grant recipients have been Boot Hill Museum; Ford County Fair; Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce for Dodge City Days; Ford County Historical Society for the Mueller-Schmidt House (Home of Stone); Dodge City Roundup Rodeo for the PRCA Rodeo and other rodeos; Central Station Bar and Grill for Dodge City Days concerts; the Depot Theater, Winter EXPO and other events.

The grant application can be accessed under the “Media & More” tab of the CVB website, www.visitdodgecity.org, or in person at the Visitor Information Center at 400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

For more information, contact CVB assistant director Colleen Hastings at 620-225-8191.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com