Fairbank Equipment is showcasing the SureFire QuickDraw trailer at the 66th annual 3i SHOW March 19-21, 2020, with on-demand demonstrations.

Don’t miss this crowd-pleasing spray tender demonstration being held in exhibit spaces I-249-251 on the concrete side of the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

The SureFire QuickDraw is a fully automated spray tender system that can be utilized on a trailer or in a bulk plant for precision measurement of chemicals into a sprayer or tender.

Manually calculating product amounts is a thing of the past.

QuickDraw calculates the amount of each chemical in a batch, including manually added chemicals.

Its integrated system makes creating repeatable recipes easy, the micro-motion mass flowmeter requires no calibration, and the closed system offers the tremendous safety benefit of eliminating operator exposure to chemicals.

QuickDraw features also include an iPad App and remote connectivity with multiple data features.

Fairbank Equipment has been dedicated to providing customers with outstanding products and service for over 70 years.

The cornerstone for their growth has been the commitment of every employee to provide exceptional service, product knowledge and same-day shipping.

For more information about the QuickDraw system or other products lines offered by Fairbank, visit www.fairbankequipment.com.

For more 3i SHOW event information or to secure exhibit space, visit www.3ishow.com, like and follow the 3i SHOW on Facebook and Twitter, or contact the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

WKMA’s office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City.