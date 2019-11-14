Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.13
PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $3.81; Milo/cwt. $5.75; Soybeans $8.60
Scoular: Wheat $4.09; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.36; Soybeans $8.18
