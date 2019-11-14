Joann Knight pulled up the quality of life in Dodge City by its bootstraps over the last 28 years as executive director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, and this month she was awarded for her accomplishments by the National Rural Economic Developers Association.

Knight received the National Rural Economic Development Leadership Award “because of the number of her accomplishments on all fronts,” said NREDA awards chairman Dennis Mingyar.

“She’s done a phenomenal job as a leader with a desire and devotion to help her community and region,” he said. “Her longevity is an accomplishment with such a broad front of success as a result of hard work.”

Knight’s resume of economic accomplishments reads like a timeline of graduated heights etched into a farmhouse door frame.

It started in 1991, when the Dodge City High School graduate, who has an associate degree from Dodge City Community College and a degree from the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma, was a secretary for the Chamber of Commerce.

Once she was promoted to a director’s position in the economic corporation, she used the “Why Not Dodge?” campaign to strengthen the roots of this rural city’s potential as a commercial, retail, industrial and educational landmark.

“It’s not as easy as picking up the phone and saying ‘come here,’ ” Knight said. “Southwest Kansas needs a voice on the state level.”

Her voice can now be heard on a multitude of local, state and regional boards, coalitions, alliances and programs, including the Rural Education and Workforce Alliance, the Western Kansas Rural Economic Development Alliance and the Community Housing Advocacy and Development program.

“We are as incredibly fortunate to have these small towns around us as we are to have a 6A school district in Dodge City,” Knight said. “If we don’t help these small communities around us survive, we won’t survive.”

Her personal and professional motive matches that of most native Kansans: “Try to rebuild and don’t burn bridges.”

She has no plans to retire, even though she is eligible to next year.

“It makes a big difference to see accomplishments achieved,” she said. “That’s when people know they can trust you. I’ve definitely found my passion, and it’s political enough you never know what tomorrow will bring.”

That being said, Knight’s advice to people is to pick up the phone and call her with any questions regarding rumors about town that disturb them.

“There’s a reason things are going on,” she said. “The city is not anti-business. Misinformation is spread all the time and I’d like the chance to squelch those rumors.”

For more information, contact Knight at 620-227-9501.

