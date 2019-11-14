Nine years ago, a small group of men gathered in Dodge City to plan for a youth hockey association.

It would operate out of the newly constructed United Wireless Arena, led by Jim Johnson retired meteorologist and former junior hockey player from upstate New York; a few local businessmen; a gentleman from Massachusetts; a Canadian immigrant; and a few with just a love for the game, laid the groundwork for what has become a prosperous youth hockey association that has served over 500 youth since its inception.

This group of men with some help from their wives, many who did not know how to skate in the beginning, began learning and teaching the fundamentals of the game and skating to our youth between the ages of four and 18.

The amazing thing about this sport that appeals to all cultures, and has drawn youth from all of our communities is southwest Kansas including Scott City, Ulysses, Garden City and numerous other outlying small communities in rural Kansas.

This recreational program covers all skill levels, currently has approximately 30% girls in the program, runs this year through Jan. 15, 2020 and teaches our youth a life skill that gets them off of the couch and the video games to produce healthy activity to fight our obesity problem our youth are facing.

This year's program begins on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. at UWA, with the support of our Corporate Sponsors over the years (Cargill, United Food Workers Local and others) the fees are very affordable.

It is $75 for the season with equipment rental, if needed $80 additionally.

Youth athletes will be instructed in proper ice skating techniques and the rules of the game.

Instructions and drills are based on USA Hockey ADM model and we have found that high functioning autistic children have thrived in this team environment by body awareness and cross brain training development with lots of actions and movements.

Our program appeals to all youth athletes, we do not have bench sitters in our recreational program, EVERYONE PLAYS.

Hockey fills a gap with older children (teens) who don't have opportunities in other sports, rather than giving up on sports, they can find a home with hockey and play for a lifetime.

We also have an adult recreation program that skates weekly that welcomes all levels of play.

Other sports benefit from youth playing hockey due to skills that cross over, i.e. goalies make great baseball catchers, soccer players benefit from increased footwork and cardio, hand-eye coordination is developed at the highest level with this sport, and the incident of concussion is far less than football and many other sports.

As a matter of fact, concussion discussion and policy has been at the forefront of hockeys youth development now for over two decades where other sports have just begun to address this injury epidemic in the past three to five years.

Within our program exists a group of youth who have taken this sport seriously.

Two of them from Garden City, Alex Elchuck who has worked his way onto a Division 2 NCAA hockey program at Jamestown University, and Abraham Campbell the 12-year-old who has skated with The Battery AAA Hockey program in Columbus, Ohio.

Steven Fisher from Scott City, is one of our standout goalies who finished college and is now professionally employed in Indianapolis and still playing adult recreation league.

Dodge City's own Henry Christiansen, the 11-year-old standout seems to be following in these foot steps as well.

Lastly is our Laken Schmidt, this 15-year-old young lady from Kinsley who is currently skating with the Kansas City Storm all-girls AA 19U team.

She is living the dream of traveling the country and who knows, you may see this young lady on Team USA someday going for gold.

All of our coaches and parents could not be more proud of these youth athletes.

Special thanks for Dodge City, and Ford County for supporting this youth hockey program. We are proud to call ourselves the longest continually running program, our 9th year, at United Wireless Arena, and most proud that it is for our youth of southwest Kansas.

Our goal is to continue to grow our game through our youth, promote fitness and team camaraderie, and to continue to put southwest Kansas on the map as a hockey destination.

With the continued support of UWA and all of our supporters, we look forward to achieving this goal.

We are currently exploring a second skating facility in southwest Kansas and are looking at different locations as it seems that the one slated for Garden City will not be a reality anytime in the near future.

If you would like to learn more about HPYHA or our future plans for a rink, or partnership opportunities with our 503c non-profit, feel free to contact us at hpyha.org or come to the rink any Tuesday or Thursday evenings or Sunday afternoons. The schedule is on our website.