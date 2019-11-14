It was a game with an ominous start. With just 24 seconds off the clock in the first quarter, the Dodge City Demons had lost the ball on a fumble on the first play of their first possession and the Junction City Knights had scored two touchdowns, both on just one play, to put the Demons behind 0-13.

While the Demons fought back, eventually getting the score to 7-13 late in the second quarter, the Demons were overpowered and ended their season 9-1 by a score of Dodge City 7, Junction City 54.

Coach Dave Foster said the scores and fumble put the team behind at the start of the game and it was a situation they had never been in this season.

"It's a spirit breaker when someone is able to score that quickly. It's such a huge hole to get out of," Foster said. "One miscue allowed them to get out of the box."

The team came back with a long drive of its own but was unable to score. The things the players thought they should be able to do, they weren't able to do, the coach said.

The team was already shorthanded with two team captains out with injuries early in the season, a starter was on vacation, then Beau Foster and Alden Knedler both went out with injuries in the game.

Losing the conference offensive (Foster) and defensive (Knedler) players of the year was difficult to overcome.

"It's devastating to a football team," Foster said.

They tried to get more tight ends on the field and adapt to what they had available, he said, but it was too much to over come. At the end of the game, the Demons had only one of four captains healthy enough to play.

"We faced a team better than us. Every team but one faces that at some point during the season," Foster said.

But Foster was proud of his team for its accomplishments this season.

"We had a lot of games that could have gone either way. But the team was able to rally. We found a way week in and week out to accomplish something other teams can't. We ran the (regular season) table," Foster said. "It was a magical season to be a part of. It's one I will never forget."

Foster said after the game he immediately put the focus on the successes of the season. It started with a great summer of workouts. Tremendous leadership showed up on the team and the team was able to come back late in a couple of games to run the table in the conference.

"We immediately went on the journey with the kids," Foster said. "It was a heck of a magical season. We're going to remain positive. I think it's important to have perspective. A lot of people would love to be 9-1."

Foster said they created a lot of positive memories for a lifetime. Among those memories were Beau Foster and Aiden Knedler being named conference offense and defense players of the year, respectively, with Coach Foster named conference coach of the year.

Foster said Beau had accepted the honor on behalf of everyone who contributed on the team. Knedler would say the same. Although it is an individual award, it takes a team effort to be successful, he said.

"The kids accepted the honors on behalf of the football team," Foster said. "To win the Hatchet and win the conference is significant in our community. It's something our program can be proud of."

Foster also coaches the track team. The boys and girls teams both won their conference in 2019 to go along with the football championship.

"We had three WAC championships. I had great coaches helping," Foster said. "I accept the honor on behalf of the program. The kids worked their tails off. They took ownership and did a great job. It takes all the pieces of the puzzle to accomplish something like that."

The Demons had five offensive and three defensive players on the WAC First Team. On offense were Beau Foster, Matt Friess, Aaron Nelson, Jose Valverde. On defense were Alden Knedler, Tommy Bermudez and Santonio Turner.

The Dodge City High School WAC All Conference Second Team was offense Bryan Holz, John Johnson, Carlos Teran and Josh Bertholf and on defense Josh Harshberger, Cedric Rosales and Jashon Taylor.

On paper in the Junction City game, it looked like the Demons should be winning. They were leading in nearly every category except the one that counted the most — the score.

Junction scored its first three touchdowns on one play each and only two of its other scores took more than four plays, so the offense didn't have much time for possession but dominated the scoring.

The Demons' second possession was intercepted, then the defense and offense began to find themselves. The defense forced a Junction turnover on downs while the offense followed with a 16 play drive that failed to score on the Junction 12 yard line to end the first quarter 0-13 favoring the Knights.

The defense forced a Junction punt and the offense put together a nine-play drive for a touchdown and with 4:50 to go in the second quarter, the margin had narrowed to Dodge 7, Junction 13.

But on a day when the Knights were scoring faster than lightning, they scored again on just one play to lead Dodge 2-20. But the Knights weren't done. Following a Demon seven-play turnover on downs on which Alden Knedler suffered a serious knee injury, Junction scored again on a short field for a Dodge 7, Junction 27 late in the second quarter. Knedler will have reconstructive surgery on his knee.

The Demons put together an eight-play drive and tried for a field goal that was short,and at halftime the score remained Dodge 7, Junction 27.

In the third quarter, the game took a physical toll on the Demons. After a nine-play Demon possession ended with an interception, Beau Foster and Lakin Scheck were both out with injuries while the Junction juggernaut continued to score, adding three more touchdowns with none taking more than four plays for a 7-48 lead at the end of the third.

Junction scored again on a nine-play drive. A Dodge possession ended in an interception and a Matt Friess injury. The final score Dodge 7, Junction City 54.

Dodge City ended its season 9-1 while Junction City went to 8-2 and will play 9-1 Topeka High in the next round of the playoffs. The winner of that game will play the winner of 10-0 Derby versus 9-1 Manhattan.

