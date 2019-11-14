On Monday, Nov. 18, Building Solutions LLC will be closing lanes at the Central Avenue and Comanche Street intersection to start on improvements that will finalize the reconstruction project.

Central Avenue will be limited to one-lane northbound from Comanche Street to Aspen Street, with an opening for access through the north Farmer’s Market entrance.

Comanche Street westbound will be limited to one-lane from the Farmers Market entrance to Central Avenue with no right-hand turn access on to Central Avenue.

The intersection work is anticipated to take 45 days to complete. Please use caution when traveling this area of town.

For questions or more information contact Building Solutions at 620-225-1199.