Community Recycling Environmental Waste and Keep Dodge City Beautiful have partnered for the annual America Recycles Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Fire Training Center parking lot located at 2101 N. 1st Ave.

According to city officials, Archway Recycling will be on hand accepting old electronics (E-Waste) — computers, VCRs, phones, desktop copiers/printers, scanners and flat-screen TVs.

Also available will be the Ford County Household Hazardous Waste mobile trailer accepting unwanted household hazardous waste, such as paint products, herbicides, pesticides, cleaners, automotive products, batteries or anything else that is poisonous or flammable.

The HHW mobile trailer has dropoffs available in the spring and fall with regular hours for the program running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 10972 113 Road.

Also on site will be the Dodge City Police Department, which will be accepting unwanted or outdated prescription medications. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

The Ford County Humane Society will accept donations of pet crates, beds, towels, blankets, leashes, collars, food bowls and food, all of which must be clean and in good condition.

CREW will be accepting flower vases for the high school floral design program.

According to city officials, revenue from the sale of the recyclable materials is used to purchase public improvement items, such as park benches, picnic tables and trash receptacles.

CREW and KDCB encourage all Dodge City and Ford County residents to pledge to recycle or to recycle more for America Recycles Day.

Recyclable items include newspapers, junk mail, magazines, catalogs, food and beverage glass, food and beverage tin/steel cans, aluminum cans, No. 1 and No. 2 plastic containers, corrugated cardboard and chipboard, such as cake and cereal boxes.

For more information on e-waste dropoff or recycling, contact CREW at 620-225-8170.

