Citizens of Ford County:

We are receiving messages from citizens stating they have received phone calls from the Social Security Administration stating a male with a foreign accent claiming to be a Special Investigator Johnathan Lenz, Agent #SSA 9762 from Austin, Texas is calling citizens telling them they have an issue with their Social Security number and that he is going to suspend their social security number if they don’t comply with him.

The male subject is also stating they have the FBI involved. Once questioned by callers (victims) the caller hangs up.

Numbers which have been identified to date are 866-643-8458 and 210-893-7523.

THIS IS A SCAM

I personally called the phone numbers provided and neither one is a working number.

Folks, please do not provide any information and most importantly “DO NOT” send any money to them.

Do not call them back or even entertain a conversation.