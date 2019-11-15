In ranking top cost and financing for community colleges, Dodge City Community College was ranked No. 1 recently by wallethub.com across the state of Kansas.

According to DCCC, WalletHub released a new study of nationwide data with community colleges, among them the 18 Kansas schools.

“WalletHub compared more than 700 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality,” WalletHub said in a news release. “Our data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.”

A total of 710 community colleges nationwide were evaluated by WalletHub, with DCCC being ranked 303 overall.

“The DCCC ranking of No. 1 among Kansas community colleges in ‘Cost and Financing’ reflects the prudent stewardship and oversight of college operations,” said DCCC vice president for administration and finance Glendon Forgey in a news release. “The college has implemented many cost-saving and cost-cutting strategies to keep operation costs low, thus providing very affordable tuition and fee rates for students and families.”

DCCC ranked No. 5 in terms of best education at the lowest price statewide overall.

“Although there is always room for improvement, I think this ranking speaks highly of our institution,” said DCCC President Harold Nolte in a news release. “At DCCC, we strive to provide a high-quality education at an affordable price, and this study reflects that we are on the right track.”

According to its website, launched in 2013, WalletHub is a personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., that is owned by Evolution Finance Inc., the parent company of the credit card website Cardhub.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.