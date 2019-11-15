When one gives a hug, one gets a hug. The Silver Tree program wants to ensure every senior citizen gets a present for Christmas, most especially a hug.

The organizers of the Silver Tree program will accept donations until Dec. 6 for the sixth annual present drive.

“This is for senior citizens in the area who don’t have family around and would be alone over the holidays,” said Silver Tree founder Crissa Salmans, a registered nurse. “We take donations and try to get them something small for the holidays to let them know they are important and that the community cares about them."

She said the point is not how much money the item is worth but “giving them a reason to be happy over the holidays. They get forgotten and they hate that. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

Requested items include hats, gloves, scarves, socks, throw blankets, puzzles, word-find books, calendars, lotions, soaps, large-print books, flash lights, snack crackers, hot-chocolate packets, candy and sugar-free candy, and Walmart and Dillons gift cards.

Interested parties, particularly youth, can also donate their time to the wrapping of these gifts, which takes place at The Alley. Additionally, volunteers can help Silver Tree organizers deliver the gifts, which Salmans said is a gift in and of itself. Presents will be delivered Dec. 14.

“They love (this program) and hug us when they see us,” she said. “You see the joy in their eyes.”

Drop off donations at the following locations: The Alley, 2200 1st Ave.; Ford County RSVP, 2601 Central Ave., Ste. 12; G&G Car & Truck Supercenters, 308 S. 2nd Ave.; HD’s Sports Bar, 2600 Central Ave. No. 3; United Capital Management, 507 N. 14th Ave.; Western Plains Medical Complex, 3001 Ave. A; Paws & Claws Pet Shop, 1701 N. 14th Ave.; Overhead Door, 101 N. 2nd Ave.

For more information, contact Crissa Salmans at 620-227-7077 or Mindy Stapleton at 620-338-7498.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

