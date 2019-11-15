Hutchinson resident Esmeralda Tovar-Mora, 23, felt as if she experienced in October what it would be like if the law protecting “Dreamers” ended.

On Tuesday in Washington, D.C., she talked about those recent two and a half weeks when she “had no status" because of a delay receiving renewed documentation. She joined others urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to permit the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program protections to end.

The Trump Administration earlier ordered an end to the program initiated by the Obama Administration. The top court heard oral arguments on Tuesday. A decision likely will emerge in 2020.

Tovar-Mora, brought by her family from Mexico to the U.S. when she was 2 years old, is among the estimated 700,000 Dreamers. She stood with others on the steps outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday and was one of three people benefiting from DACA who shared their stories during a news conference organized by Democratic leaders in the Senate and House and carried on television by C-SPAN.

Every two years, Tovar-Mora renews a permit, but this year, on her fourth renewal, she encountered an overloaded system. There was a two-and-a-half-week documentation gap. She couldn’t work at a Hutchinson nursing home, or legally drive or renew car tags, or continue with her college classes for which she pays out of pocket.

“The Supreme Court will now decide whether I am allowed to remain in this country, whether I will be separated from my daughter and husband and sent to a country that I barely remember,” she said in remarks at the news conference attended by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

“I can guarantee you there is at least one person in your life, whether it’s a spouse, a sibling, a friend, a co-worker or a neighbor that is directly affected by the current immigration crisis. DACA gave me a future, a chance to advocate for my community and a chance to work and go to school,” Tovar-Mora also said.

In the audience was her husband, Michael Mora. He said their daughter, Rose, age 3, woke up when she spoke, she said.

Tovar-Mora also mentioned that her husband had been deployed to the Middle East for nine months as a specialist in the Kansas Army National Guard. Fearing deportation “while your husband is literally thousands of miles away, that fear will swallow you up whole,” Tovar-Mora said.

She married a U.S. citizen and their daughter is an American, but achieving citizenship for Tovar-Mora would be "complex" and cost money. She called on Congress to “finally fix a broken immigration system, not just for me but for the millions of immigrants across the country with no opportunity to get in line and earn a pathway to citizenship. Because no matter the decision from the court or inaction in Congress, I know that I am right where I belong. My home is here.”

Democratic leaders are promoting Senate passage of the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019, which passed the House in June along largely partisan lines. In the Kansas delegation, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Overland Park, voted for it, and Republican U.S. Reps. Roger Marshall, Great Bend; Ron Estes, Wichita; and Steve Watkins, Topeka, voted no.

It would cancel and ban removal proceedings against "certain aliens." It also calls for streamlined procedures to enable Dreamers to apply for conditional permanent residence.

Although some observers predict the Supreme Court will support the end of DACA, Tovar-Mora has a different outlook based on the justices’ questions during oral arguments.

“They were very understanding, and they were listening to everything and asking questions. They were really wanting to understand,” Tovar-Mora said.

FWD.us, a lobbying organization promoting immigration reform and with supporters that include billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, paid for Tovar-Mora and her family and others to travel to Washington.