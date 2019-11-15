The Dodge City High School Red Demons wrapped up their 2019 season with a 9-1 record.

Coach Dave Foster said he was very proud of the team and that it was a magical season he would never forget.

During their 10 games, the Red Demons accumulated a long list of statistics, plus several team members were selected to the WAC All-Conference First Team and Second Team, including offensive and defensive players of the year, with Foster selected as Coach of the Year.

Dodge City First-Team selections: Offense: Beau Foster — Offensive Player of the Year, Matt Friess, Aaron Nelson, Juan Lopez and Jose Valverde. Defense: Alden Knedler — Defensive Player of the Year, Tommy Bermudez and Santonio Turner.

Dodge City Second-Team selections: Offense: Bryan Holz, John Johnson, Carlos Teran and Josh Bertholf. Defense: Josh Harshberger, Cedric Rosales and Jashon Taylor.

Dodge City High School Red Demons 2019 football season stats

Team leaders

Passing: Beau Foster — 1,537 yards, 87 completions in 174 attempts, 13 touchdowns, 6 interceptions.

Rushing: Beau Foster — 1,120 yards, 203 carries, 12 touchdowns, 3 fumbles.

Receiving: Matt Friess — 631 yards, 29 catches, 5 touchdowns, 1 fumble.

Defense: Tommy Bermudez — 100 total tackles, 3 sacks.

Team stats

Total yards: 3,631; Passing yards, 1,580; Passing yards per game 158; Pass completions/attempts 90/179; Passing touchdowns 14, rushing yards 2,051, rushing yards per game 205.1; rush plays/average 398/5.15; rushing touchdowns 26; third-down conversions 38 (35%); fourth-down conversions 12 (50%); first downs 172; turnovers 14; sacks 13.

Individual stats

Passing stats completion/attempts: Beau Foster 87/174 (Long 71); Alden Knedler 2/2 (40 total yards, 1 TD, Long 28); Dakota Whitman 1/3 (3 yards, 1 TD, Long 3).

Rushing stats carries/yards: Beau Foster 203/1,120 (12 TDs, Long 54); Alden Knedler 129/733 (14 TDs, Long 43); Cedric Rosales 25/107 (Long 11); Dakota Whitman 10/49 (Long 26); Jashon Taylor 8/38 (1 TD, Long 10); Rudy Hernandez 4/24 (Long 13); Matt Friess 3/22 (Long 13); Josh Gonzales 2/6 (Long 4); Santonio Turner 2/4 (Long 4); Tucker Smith 2/0 (Long 3); De Jon Delgado 2/-3; Carlos Teran 3/-38.

Receiving stats receptions/yards: Matt Friess 29/631 (5 TDs, Long 71); John Johnson 15/216 (1 TD, Long 37); De Jon Delgado 12/160 (3 TDs, Long 62); D'andre Vontress 12/146 (1 TD, Long 30); Alden Knedler 5/117 (1 TD, Long 66); Cedric Rosales 3/80 (Long 59); Lakin Scheck 4/74 (1 TD, Long 33); Gavin Jones 4/63 (Long 26): Beau Foster 2/40 (1 TD, Long 28); Aaron Nelson 1/34 (1 TD, Long 34); D'andre Vontress 4/21 (Long 7); Josh Harshberger 1/9 (Long 9); Stone Wilson 1/3 (Long 3).

Defensive stats tackle solo/assist: Tommy Bermudez 29/71 (3 Sacks); Alden Knedler 25/56 (4 Int. 1 Fum Rec); Santonio Turner 18/57 (2 Sacks, 1 Fum Rec); Josh Harshberger 22/40 (2 Sacks, 3 Fum Rec); Cedric Rosales 24/31 (2 Sacks, 1 Int. 1 Fum Rec.); John Johnson 21/31 (1 Fum Rec): Beau Foster 24/25 (2 Int); Josh Bertholf 8/40 (2 sacks); Matt Friess 28/14 (2 Int); Jashon Taylor 6/27 1 Sack); Josh Taylor 10/9: De Jon Delgado 12/7 (2 Int 1 Def TD): Gavin Jones 5/13; Daniel Sanchez 8/9 1 Sack); Aaron Nelson 3/12; Christian Erives 1/13; Dakota Whitman 3/2; Amari Bentley 1/2; Jesus Lopez 2/1; Lakin Scheck 2/1; Jose Valverde 1/1; D'andre Vontress 0/1; H. Valdez 0/1; Perez Sanchez 0/1; Bryan Holz 0/1; Omar Velazquez 0/1; Ryan McGregor 0/1; E. Marboeuf 1/0; D'andre Vontress 1/0; Perez Sanchez 1/0.

Kicking stats: Jose Valverde Field goals made 6/attempt 13, extra points made 38/attempt 43, total points 56 (Long 49); D'andre Vontress, extra points made 0/attempt 1.

Punting stats punts/yards: Josh Harshberger 26/896 (Long 71); Beau Foster 2/54 (Long 39); Alden Knedler 1/21 (Long 21.

Kickoff return stats returns/yards: Matt Friess 15/338 (Long 54); D'andre Vontress 5/66 (Long 18); Josh Taylor 6/60 Long 23); John Johnson 1/13 (Long 13).

Punt return stats returns/yards: Matt Friess 20/115 (1 TD, Long 57); John Johnson 8/31 (Long 18).