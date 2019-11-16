Wallethub: DCCC tops statewide in ‘cost, financing’

DODGE CITY — In ranking top cost and financing for community colleges, Dodge City Community College was ranked No. 1 recently by wallethub.com across the state of Kansas.

According to DCCC, WalletHub released a new study of nationwide data with community colleges, among them the 18 Kansas schools.

“WalletHub compared more than 700 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality,” WalletHub said in a news release. “Our data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.”

A total of 710 community colleges nationwide were evaluated by WalletHub, with DCCC being ranked 303 overall.

“The DCCC ranking of No. 1 among Kansas community colleges in ‘Cost and Financing’ reflects the prudent stewardship and oversight of college operations,” said DCCC vice president for administration and finance Glendon Forgey in a news release. “The college has implemented many cost-saving and cost-cutting strategies to keep operation costs low, thus providing very affordable tuition and fee rates for students and families.”

DCCC ranked No. 5 in terms of best education at the lowest price statewide overall.

Former LCF warden helms CoreCivic center

LEAVENWORTH — While he is still new to his job, the warden of the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center may be a familiar face in the community. Ron Baker became warden of the CoreCivic facility right after he retired from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Baker spent more 35 years with the Kansas Department of Corrections, retiring as the warden of LCF.

He has been on the job at CoreCivic for about two months.

“I’m still learning a lot of the aspects of CoreCivic,” Baker said.

He spoke Friday at a community relations luncheon for the CoreCivic facility in Leavenworth.

The CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center is a privately run facility.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with CoreCivic to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial at the Leavenworth facility.