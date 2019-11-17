For years, Regina Platt dreamed of starting an organization to help Topeka's youth. But she didn't have any experience operating a business and didn't know where to begin.

"I needed to gain some clarity," Platt said. "I needed to understand how to develop my business and how to reach out and get support with the development of my business. I needed to understand what the networking connections were."

Platt decided this year to go through the Greater Topeka Partnership's First Step FastTrac program — an eight-week course that helps participants gain the business knowledge necessary to get a business idea off the ground. Platt was one of 21 participants who celebrated their graduation from the program Thursday.

"Probably about 70% of them have no knowledge of business, and by the time they leave here, we've actually held their hand and done some things with them that allows them to take a closer look at where their strengths and weaknesses are and help them make that business happen," said Glenda Washington, GTP's senior vice president of entrepreneurial minority business development.

According to Washington, the program has operated in Topeka for almost 10 years.

"We've actually evolved as the program has moved along," Washington said. "We include the business model canvas. We include the wheelhouse growth wheel. And we include design thinking in this. ... We have them look at every angle of the business and sort of do analysis of that business."

Platt said the program not only taught her everything she needed to know about getting her business up and running. She also learned a lot about Topeka and resources the city offers.

"I met some great friends. I met people I could actually establish my business with and be able to network with," Platt said. "I learned about different community events that take place, that I didn't know about. I learned about different funding that I didn't even know we had available in the city of Topeka.

"And I learned that Topeka cares. They want the best for the people that live here."

GTP holds two FastTrac sessions each year — one in the spring and one in the fall. Participants pay $55 to take part in the program. Washington said the program is a $300-$500 value. Topeka is able to offer it much cheaper because the total cost is supplemented with funds from Topeka and Shawnee County's Joint Economic Development Organization.

Platt went through this year's fall FastTrac program with her mother, her sister and her brother-in-law, and Platt said they're each pursuing something different.

"My mom wants to do an adult center, a live-in center for adults," Platt said. "My sister and my brother-in-law — my sister is a massage therapist, and my brother-in-law is trying to do natural healing products."

Platt described going through the program with family as "empowering."

"It really was," she said. "You had someone to support you as you went through — and then to be able to have those conversations with one another. ... Everybody wants to do something better, and every single family member has a heart for people in some form or fashion."

But as Platt notes, a big heart doesn't equate to adequate funding for an idea.

Platt grew up in Topeka and saw throughout her childhood a lack of support for young people locally. Her new business, Ignite Resounding, is meant to help young people determine their identity and empower them to use their skills and passions to positively impact their community.

"My belief is that if young people and individuals know who they are and are equipped to embrace who they are as their authentic selves, they're able to go out and be resilient in a community, be an impact in a community," Platt said. "That will be limitless if we just allow it to happen."

The big idea of FastTrac, according to Washington, is that a business, or potential business, shouldn't suffer solely because of a lack of knowledge or resources.

"I call us dream builders," Washington said. "If we didn't have this program, people wouldn't be able to achieve their ultimate capacity."