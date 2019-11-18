Fairy Tales on Ice will be heading to United Wireless Arena on Friday, March 27, 2020, where Cinderella and Peter Pan will strap on the skates and take to the ice at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Nov. 21 with public sale coming on Nov. 22.

There will be limited seating on floor and elevated bowl seating available with tickets costing $23 to $29.

The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice presented by Ice Creative Entertainment, will perform in over 20 cities nationwide from mid-February to May 2020.

The show will feature world class performers including national and international figure skating champion Chase Belmontes, Billboard country star Linde LaChance, Cirque du Soleil alumnus Nate James, international circus artist Lain Velasco and many more.

Along with cirque-level performances, attendees will see elaborate costumes ad sets, as well as state-of-the-art projection mapping combined with a modern soundtrack.

Tickets will be available at United Wireless Arena box office, by calling 620-371-7878, www.unitedwirelessarena.com or through ticketmaster.com.

