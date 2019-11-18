The public is invited to the Community Thanksgiving Feast and Fellowship from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, at the National Guard Armory, 2120 N. 1st Ave.

The free feast is sponsored in part by the Dodge City Ministerial Fellowship, and is for anyone and everyone, said Father John Seatvet of St. Cornelius Episcopal Church.

“We want eaters and we want volunteers,” he said.

This year National Beef donated 30 turkeys to the annual event. The turkey dinners come with all the trimmings and include a beverage and dessert, as well as leftovers to take home, Ormord said.

Take-home dinners will also be delivered to Meals-On-Wheels recipients.

People are needed the night before to help volunteers from the Salvation Army set up and decorate, as well as to help with kitchen duties, food service and post-feast cleanup on Thanksgiving Day.

On average, about 50 to 100 volunteers donate their time to feeding nearly 500 people from the community, said Pastor Steve Ormord of First Baptist Church.

“To be a part of the community meal makes it feel like there’s some aspect of giving thanks with a service component to it,” said Pastor Corky Spitler of Christ the King Lutheran Church. “That makes it more meaningful than just getting to pig out with your family at home.”

Free-will donations will be accepted at the event.

For more information on how to volunteer, contact Seatvet at 620-408-8981 and jkseatvet@gmail.com or Ormord at 765-505-8867 and sormord67@gmail.com.

