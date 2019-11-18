Dominga Pablo-Lopez, 20, of Dodge City, pleaded no contest in Ford County District Court of an unlawful act relating to an identification card, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Pablo-Lopez was found guilty on Friday after an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, had revealed Pablo-Lopez used a false name in her application for a Kansas ID card in March 2018 at the Ford County Motor Vehicle Department in Dodge City.

Resulting from an agreement announced in March 2018, this case marks the 19th conviction between the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Revenue where the attorney general’s office, in cooperation with local prosecutors, under the agreement, assumed responsibility for the prosecution of cases of tax fraud and related crimes investigated by the Department of Revenue in efforts to strengthen the state’s enforcement efforts for these types of crimes.

Sentencing for Pablo-Lopez has not yet been scheduled.

