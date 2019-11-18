In this case, the topography of the area gave the American Indians an advantage over the U.S. Army soldiers. Still the battle ended in a draw.

On June 17, 1848 about two or three miles northeast of Kinsley along the Santa Fe Trail, two government wagon trains escorted by Lieutenant William B. Royall met with 65 soldiers from Company C of the Indian Battalion.

Lieutenant Phillip Stremmel commanded Company C, which was stationed at Fort Mann on the Santa Fe Trail just west of present day Dodge City.

A few days earlier Stremmel's troops had a run-in with Indians along at Walnut Creek at the Pawnee Fork Crossing. The soldiers killed a few Indians then fired upon the Indians with one of the two howitzer cannons they had with them.

The only result of the cannon shot was the Army's loss of more than 20 horses and mules which stampeded toward the Indians.

Royall and the wagon trains had issues with the Indians as well. They saw Indian scouts which kept their distance as they traveled the Trail.

On the morning of June 18, as the men from Company C and the wagon trains were eating breakfast and preparing to break camp, a soldier from Stremmel's camp gave the alarm.

Several hundred Comanche and Apache attacked the camp which had only 140 men.

Fortunately for the U.S. forces, new and improved weaponry from Fort Leavenworth in northeastern Kansas enabled the troops to hold off the Indians. The new carbines could fire five rounds a minute. Still, the Indians kept advancing. Once the animals and men were moved out of the way, Stremmel opened fire with one of his howitzers.

The loud cannon and the rapid-fire carbines did the trick and the Indians finally retreated. The only U.S. loss was stolen livestock. No person on the U.S. side was even wounded.

Most of the party prepared to proceed to Fort Mann, but Royall accompanied by a small company pursued the fleeing Indians into the sand hills south of the Arkansas River.

The soldiers found traveling in the sandy soil difficult. About two miles into the dunes they were surrounded by up to 700 angry Indians. Here began the main chapter of the Battle of Coon Creek.

Royall and his men headed for a high sand hill and formed a perimeter.

The Indians attacked, encountered the fire from the rapid-fire carbines and retreated. This was repeated numerous times.

Finally, the Indians began lobbing arrows into the air which rained down on the soldiers and horses. This wounded four soldiers; none of the injuries were serious.

Once the attack by the Indians subsided, Royall's men returned to camp and ate the breakfast that had been so rudely interrupted. At mid-morning Royall's men also headed for Fort Mann.

They must have been very motivated by the possibility of renewed attacks. They made the 40 mile trip to Fort Mann in less than two days.

The terrain chosen by the Indians for the Battle of Coon Creek should have given them the advantage. It was unfamiliar to the soldiers; the soft sandy soil made it hard for the soldiers to move and there were plentiful hills perfect for hiding behind.

However, due to the U.S. Army's advanced weaponry the Battle is considered inconclusive. The Indians got away, but the U.S. troops lost virtually nothing.

Most of the information contained in the article is attributed to santafetrailresearch.com and the photograph is from legendsofamerica.com.