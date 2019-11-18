The Dodge City Community Concert Association concert series will continue at 7 p.m. Friday with the music of violinist Timothy Chooi.

According to his bio, Chooi was the 2018 Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition first prize winner in Germany.

In the U.S., Chooi won first place in the Schadt Violin Competition.

While currently completing his Masters of Music at the Juilliard School, Chooi has performed at the Mendelssohm, Bruch and Tchaikovsky concert with the Robert-Schumann-Philharmonie and the National Arts Center Orchestra.

According to community concert president Julie Ellis, season memberships for the community concert series are $50 for single tickets, $120 for family tickets and $20 for student tickets.

Tickets for a single concert will be available at the door and are $25 for a single ticket, $60 for family and $10 for students.

For information visit concertassociation.net/dodgecityks/index.cfm or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dodge-City-Community-Concert-Association-177464569482233/.

The concert will be held at the Dodge City Civic Center.

With the current construction at the Civic Center, there are some slight changes to parking this year.

A shuttle bus to the concert will be available from the Dodge City Middle School to the Civic Center starting at 6 p.m.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com