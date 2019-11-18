The founding mothers of the Silver Tree program are calling on volunteers to help deliver presents to senior citizens in the area on Saturday, Dec. 14.

"We can't do any of this without generous donations and help from the public with delivery," said Cathy Cox, a registered nurse at the emergency room.

Cox and Andrea Hogue, a local photographer, started the program in 2014 to effectively establish a gift-giving channel to reach the elderly members of the community who may feel isolated during the Christmas season.

“We take donations and try to get them something small for the holidays to let them know they are important and that the community cares about them,” she said.

Silver Tree began in Cox's living room when she and her children were the primary delivery drivers for the donated presents. The program proved so popular it now needs volunteer drivers.

For information on how to volunteer, contact Cox at 316-250-0035 or Mindy Stapleton at 620-338-7498.