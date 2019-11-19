The 17th annual holiday table event presented by the Depot Theater Guild will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot.

According to Depot Theater Guild president Barb Straight, some of the table themes this year are Witches Night Out, Hunt Hodgeman, Peppermint Party, Dinner at Grandma’s Farm, Harvest, Lemonade Luncheon, Gingerbread Lane, Happy New Year’s Eve 2020, Dreaming of a Candy Christmas, Polar Express, Dollar Store Magic, and Fallen Soldier.

"New to the event are Kendra Kingsbury with a surprising take on a table called Iron Freedom, Boot Hill Antiques with Waiting on Alice, and Susan Williams using 1970’s Denby pottery," Straight said.

In the theater, boutique refreshments will be served, featuring freshly-made cinnamon rolls, homemade pies, cookies, candies and other treats.

"The very popular 'attic sale' with lots of gently-used holiday items will be for sale at great prices," Straight said. "These are items donated by the guild members."

The money made will go towards supporting guild projects such as scholarships and the student division as well as Depot Theater needs like computers for the office and light board packs that are needing replaced.

Tickets will be $7 with children 5 and under free.

"With new management in place, The Depot Theater is open and will be bringing quality theater to southwest Kansas with the support of the Guild and its annual project," Straight said.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com