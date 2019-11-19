They may have been overlooked in the media but that didn't deter the accomplishments of the Minneola Lady Wildcats Volleyball team this season.

Minneola is a member of the Southern Plains Iroquois Athletic Association league, rich with strong volleyball teams.

The Lady Wildcats this year made it to their first state tournament in school history behind a regular season where they finished in first or second place in each of the quadrangular’s and tournaments.

In post season play they won the Kinsley Regional Tournament and Kiowa County Substate.

These wins qualified the Lady Wildcats to the state tourney.

On day one of pool play in the state tournament, the Lady Wildcats won two of three matches to reach the semifinals.

On day two, the cats lost to eventual state champions Central Pains.

In the consolation match, the Lady Wildcats fell to Cunngingham in a tough three-set match, as a result the team finished in 4th place overall with a record of 34-11 in Class 1A.

The 2019 Minneola Lady Wildcats Volleyball team consisted of Cindy Holt, Grace Lang, Brenna Strecker, Jacey Wideman, Aly Dreiling, Jaden Pfaff, Madi Denison, Hallie Esplund, Carley Norton, Melia Granados, Megan Schneweis and Elva Deibert.

Assistant coach is Alyson Scumate and head coach is Kitrina Schuette.

Congratulations Lady Wildcats, it has been a fun memorable season.