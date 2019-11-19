MONTEZUMA — Act now before it ends on Sunday, Nov. 30 as the Stauth Memorial Museum brings "Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints" to southwest Kansas.

According to Stauth Museum, the exhibition is a tribute to the century-old handmade designs and patterns on textiles that originated in Indonesia and were copied and industrialized by Europeans and exported to Africa.

Tracing the developmental pathway of the African wax print, "Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints" tells how these fabrics reflect the stories, dreams, and personalities of the people who wear them.

Among the displays will be the works of 19 different exhibitors from 14 southwest Kansas cities displaying 24 quilts and textiles.

According to Stauth Museum, Dodge City area residents displaying quilts and textiles include Joan Becker and Vicki Peterson both of Dodge City, Eleanor Strecker of Spearville and Carla Gleason of Wright.

Joan Becker is displaying two quilts; Spice Market and It’s Good to be Square.

Vicki Peterson is showing a quilted wall hanging entitled; I am Woman, I Can Do That!

Eleanor Strecker’s quilted wall hanging is Christmas Balls and Carla Gleason’s quilt is titled Chanticleer and Company.

Partially funded at the Stauth Memorial Museum by a grant from The Arthur and Cornelia Scroggins Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, "Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints" is curated by Dr. Gifty Benson and organized by ExhibitsUSA/Mid-America Arts Alliance, Kansas City, Missouri.

"There are so many wonderful and talented quilt and textile makers in western Kansas so this is a unique opportunity to showcase their amazing works," Stauth Museum director Kim Legleiter said.

Stauth Memorial Museum is located at 111 N. Aztec in Montezuma.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. On Sunday the hours are from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The museum is closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Visit the website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org.

