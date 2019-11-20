The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas made its annual distributions Nov. 14.

The CFSK receives and manages contributions from individuals, families, businesses, and other foundations.

The income from this capital is granted to organizations that serve the best interests of Southwest Kansas residents.

The Ft. Dodge Veterans Art Project was one of the many recipients. Paula Sellens started the art project when she was president of District 8 of the American Legion Auxiliary.

“We’re very pleased to have been awarded this generous grant,” Sellens said. “These funds will allow us to continue providing art therapy sessions for veterans at Ft. Dodge."

Executive Director Pat Hamit presented auxiliary members Kelley Marshall and Paula Sellens with a check.

“The CFSK is pleased to support organizations that support our veterans,” Hamit said. I’m happy we could support this worthy program.