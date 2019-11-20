SPEARVILLE — Ehlaina Hartman, a senior 5-11 wing with Spearville High School, has signed with Emporia State University and will be playing basketball for the Lady Hornets.

She was a Second-team All-State selection and First-team All-League selection while averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 2 assists.

Hartman is the 20th ranked player in the state of Kansas in the 2020 class per Prep Girls Hoops and is also a two-time Class 2A State Runner-Up in volleyball along with First-team All-State selection, First-team All-League selection, Player of the Year per Kansas Volleyball Association; three time state qualifier for track and field and state qualifier for softball.